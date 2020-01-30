Sammy (Marilyn Arnelia) Ryan

On Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, Sammy Ryan, our beautiful mom, gram, MIL, auntie and best friend, left us with broken hearts to go and become our angel in heaven.
Mom was 77 and her body was getting tired, but she loved life more than anyone. She fought until it became too hard for her, and her hand was being held till the end.
Mom was born Aug. 3, 1942, in Coeur d’Alene, to Daniel O. and Arnelia D. (Ring) Barnes. She went to school at Ursuline Academy in Moscow and boarded there. Every morning, Mom had to clean the steps and halls to earn her board. She also worked in the kitchen. Mom left Moscow and traveled to Lewiston, where she had three daughters, Trina, Traci and Tanna, whom she loved with all her heart and was the best mom ever.
The family later moved to Seattle in the University District area. Mom also lived in the Denver area and Rohnart Park, Calif. Seattle was her favorite. While in Denver, she worked at La Bola Brava and always wore a flower in her hair with an ink pen to match. Her customers and co-workers loved her. In California, she managed a large apartment complex and could make anyone proud with her professional way of handling a hammer, drill or any other tool. She could put an experienced contractor to shame.
After she and Pompa retired to Lewiston in 2004, Mom then had the time to put her angel ways to use. A “birdie” would tell her of individuals who were struggling to put food on the table. Mom would buy bags of groceries and drop them off at their front door and drive away. Then she would go back at Thanksgiving and Christmas to drop off a ham or turkey. She would be in a grocery store and buy a banana for a checker who happened to say they were hungry but lunch was not for another hour. She would buy dish soap, laundry soap and pet food for those who were able to get food but had no cash for additional necessities.
She is an angel. Mom loved her family so much. She spoiled us all, giving us whatever we wanted. She knew our favorite candy and made sure it was always in the candy jar. She knew our favorite food and made sure she had it for us to eat. She knew our favorite TV shows and changed the channel when we stopped by. She is an angel and we all love her so much.
Mom had a talent for decorating and had the best ideas for making any room beautiful. She could draw, paint and sew like no one else. Mom made so many clothes for her family and also made our Barbie clothes. She had a nickname for almost everyone.
Survivors include daughters Trina Rae (Mike) Dillman, of Colorado, Traci Jo (Mitch) Rugg, of Lewiston, and Latanna Maria (David) Shirley, of Lewiston; grandchildren Jolene “Jo” (Chad) Grinstead Cox, Jennifer “J.R.” (Mike) DiMatteo, Tristen “Buddy” Robbins, of Colorado, and Branda “Brandy” (Caleb “Big Jo”) Orr, of Lewiston; great-grandchildren Derek Price and Kayla “Rosy” DiMatteo, of Colorado; brother Thomas Anderson, of California; nieces Lenna Lombard and Natalie Quinn, of Washington; and nephew Chris Lombard, of Nebraska.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry “Pompa” Ryan; parents Daniel Barnes and Arnelia Ring Boxrz; sister Dannie Louise “Kitty” Barnes; brother Gregory Storey; and granddaughter Michelle “Chelle” Bernard.
You will forever be missed and you will forever be loved. We will be holding you through eternity and never letting go. You were perfect in every way.
Services will be at a later date. Please sign the online book of memories at www.mtviewfuneralhome.com. Those who sign will also be notified of services. Memorial gifts in Mom’s honor can be made at your choice.