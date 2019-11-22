Samantha Jade Flodin, 30, of Genesee, passed away at her residence Monday, Nov. 18, 2019.
Samantha was born Sept. 13, 1989, in Moscow, to Anthony “Tony” and Debra L. (Sellman) Flodin. She went to Emmanuel Lutheran Preschool in Moscow until the family moved to Genesee. It was in Genesee where she grew up and went to school. She played soccer, basketball, baseball and also played in the band. Samantha graduated high school in 2008. She worked part time at Aspen Park Healthcare in Moscow. Samantha also worked in home care, which included being Doug Church’s primary caregiver until his death in 2011.
Samantha worked at Shari’s restaurant in Lewiston for a period of time, and was currently working at McDonald’s on Stadium Way in Pullman. Samantha enjoyed the outdoors, being around water, and the Elk River area. She also enjoyed taking trips to the coast.
Samantha is survived by her parents, Tony and Debra Flodin, of Genesee; daughter Gabriella Jade, in Clarkston; sister Sumner, in Genesee; maternal grandparents Will and Cece Sellman, in Lenore; and paternal grandmother Patricia Flodin, in Genesee. She also leaves numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Curtis Flodin. It comforts the family knowing Papa Curtis is there to welcome her.
A celebration of Samantha’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow, ID 83843. Please join the family following the service for a reception held at the Genesee Senior Center, 140 E. Walnut Ave., Genesee, ID 83832.
An account has been established for Gabriella at Potlatch No. 1 Financial Credit Union and may be sent or taken to any branch, or can be sent to Short’s Funeral Chapel for the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel, Moscow, and online condolences may be sent to www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.