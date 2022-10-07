Sally Dollemore, 90, of Washougal, Wash., formerly of Clarkston, passed into the arms of Jesus, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, surrounded by love and prayer.

Sally was born Oct. 10, 1931, to Lula and Perin Barbour, in Clarkston. She graduated from Charles Francis Adams High School in 1949. Mom often told tales of her working the soda fountain at Adams Pharmacy. She attended the University of Idaho.

