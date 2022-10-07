Sally Dollemore, 90, of Washougal, Wash., formerly of Clarkston, passed into the arms of Jesus, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, surrounded by love and prayer.
Sally was born Oct. 10, 1931, to Lula and Perin Barbour, in Clarkston. She graduated from Charles Francis Adams High School in 1949. Mom often told tales of her working the soda fountain at Adams Pharmacy. She attended the University of Idaho.
Sally married Dick Dollemore, Feb. 24, 1952. Mom and Dad made their home in Clarkston, building a family, lifelong friends and a thriving business. She was a homemaker and later ran the front desk at Cash’s Plumbing. Her joys were her years as a member of the United Methodist Church and P.E.O. She was an avid weekly bowler, bridge and cribbage player. She loved planning great dinners and parties. Mom was the happiest when her home was filled with family and friends and she had a great sense of humor and an easy smile.
As a family, we spent time boating and skiing on the Snake River. We had many memorable trips to many northern Idaho lakes, California, Yellowstone and the Pacific Coast. Mom and Dad were able to travel to Europe and Hawaii. They spent many years after retirement traveling in their motorhome and trailer. Their most fulfilling years were spent volunteering with Servant On Wheels Ever Ready (SOWERS), and this allowed them to travel and rehab church camps. After hanging up those keys, they split their time between Puyallup, Wash., and Yuma, Ariz. Dad passed in 2019 and Mom’s recent years were spent in Washougal, Wash., where she was close to her children.
Although Mom and Dad left Clarkston 25 years ago, they always considered the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley home.
Mom is survived by Tom, his wife, Carole, and family Jesse, Rick, Ivy and Rian (Jason), Zander and Maxwell. She is also survived by Nancy (Dan) and her family, Kevin (Nicole) Oliver and Quinn and her in-laws, Karen and Ted Dollemore and Bob Dollemore and additionally, several nieces and nephews.
She is reunited with her loving husband, Dick, daughter Sue, son-in-law Denny, her sister and brother-in-law Katherine and Frank Campbell, also, her in-laws, Marge Dollemore and Karen and Bill Dollemore.
A burial for Mom and Dad will be held at a later date, at Pine Crest Cemetery, in Deary.