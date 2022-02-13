Sally Jeanne (McGovern) Brown passed away peacefully with family by her side on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at South Hills Rehabilitation Center in Eugene, Ore.
Sally was born on May 7, 1943, to William Bernard McGovern and Velma Louise McGovern of Clarkston, where she spent her childhood. She was the oldest of four children.
Sally was especially proud of some of her early accomplishments, such as at the age of 16, she received the National Campfire Torchbearer Award in May 1959, and in June, accompanied her 12-year-old brother, Loren, on a 385-mile bike ride from Clarkston to Portland, Ore.
Sally married her love of 50 years, Joe Brown, also from Clarkston, in 1960.
After graduating from Clarkston High School, Sally and Joe moved to Brookings, Ore., where they raised five children. Sally worked at Sprouse Ritz for several years. After many years in Brookings, Joe and Sally moved to Lebanon, Ore., where they purchased Brewster’s store in 1992.
Sally and Joe retired and became camp hosts throughout the Western United States. Sally enjoyed cheering on her children and grandchildren that played many different sports. She also enjoyed playing card games and Yahtzee with her friends at Lone Oak Assisted Living in Eugene.
Sally was preceded in death by her husband, Joe, and her parents. She is survived by her siblings, Loren McGovern, Lona Hirschel and Theresa McGovern. She is also survived by her children, Kevin Brown, Danny Brown, Shelly Moore, Annette Ferrell and Steven Brown. She was blessed with nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Cards can be sent to family at P.O. Box 821, Cottage Grove, OR 97424.