Sally Ann Manfull, age 82, beloved wife, mother and sister, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, of congestive heart failure at her home in Juliaetta.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13 in the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall in Kendrick. There will be a covered-dish luncheon to follow.
Sally was born Oct. 30, 1937. At the age of 6 months she was adopted by Jim and Verona Donlon. Sally graduated from St. Maries High School and received a teaching certificate from Normal Hill College. Sally was a talented artist, loved to sing and the greatest mom in the whole world!!!
She met Darrell Manfull while in college and they were married Sept. 15, 1956. A few years after they were married they moved to Juliaetta where they raised their family.
She is survived by son Scott (Susan) of Lewiston, daughter Bronwyn of Juliaetta and sister Colleen (Mike) Mundy of Lewiston.