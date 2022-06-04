Sally Ann Barnes, 86, a resident of Grangeville, passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022, following a three-year battle with cancer. Sally was born in New London, Conn., on Aug. 20, 1935, and she was very proud of her New England heritage.
Sally was quite active raising her family while traveling with her husband, a career Navy Chief Warrant Officer, to many different parts of the United States and abroad. She worked for many years at the local Sears catalog store and Olin Oil. Sally enjoyed playing bunco, bingo (especially at the local casinos) and filled her life with butterflies and giraffes. Other activities included making ice cream (which everyone loved) cooking, baking, volunteering at the Grangeville library, crocheting, knitting and reading. She was a member of Eastern Star for more than 40 years, Oklahoma’s Grand Ada for one year and Oklahoma’s State Representative to Canada for two consecutive terms.
Sally is survived by her husband of 64 years, Earl Barnes; daughters Kim (Bill Spencer) and Pam (Mike Johnson); and son William (Angela Barnes). Sally enjoyed entertaining her five grandchildren, Justin Rowan, Janiece Braswell, Chase Barnes, Trevor Barnes and Tate Johnson; and five great-grandchildren, River Rowan, Jaxton Rowan, Tucker Rowan, Colton Rowan and Cooper Rowan. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jerome and Bernice Northrup; her brother, William Northrup; and two sons, Kenneth and Kevin.
A funeral service for Sally will be held Monday, June 6, at 11 a.m. at Blackmer Funeral Home, 305 N. Mill St., Grangeville. Interment will follow at Prairie View Cemetery in Grangeville. Arrangements are under the direction of the Blackmer Funeral Home. Visit blackmerfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book or post a condolence.