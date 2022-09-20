Ryan Victor Schmidt

Ryan V. Schmidt, 32, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022, at his home in Spokane Valley.
He was born April 1, 1990, in Amarillo, Texas, to Shannon M. Schmidt and David A. Marshall.
Ryan was a very caring, loving, talented man, who is irreplaceable in this world. He was the best son, brother and friend anyone could ever ask for.
Ryan graduated from high school in Nampa, Idaho. He lived for a short time in Lewiston, to be near to one of his favorite people, his grandmother, Nadine Schmidt, before moving to Spokane Valley with his beloved girlfriend, Lauren Davidson.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Victor J. Schmidt.
He leaves behind his mother, Shannon Schmidt, of Clarkston; his father, David (Cherie) Marshall, of Casa Grande Ariz.; his brother Tyler Schmidt, of Grangeville; his sister Autumn Schmidt, of Spokane; his maternal grandmother, Nadine Schmidt, of Lewiston; his paternal grandparents, Cleone and Roger Kellar; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He also leaves behind his girlfriend, Lauren Davidson, of Spokane Valley, and her parents, Lisa and Don Peterson, who became very special people in his life. We all miss him dearly.
A celebration of life is planned for 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept 24, at Hell’s Gate State Park, in Lewiston. Pastor Herb Boreson Sr. will be there to offer his prayers.