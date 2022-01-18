Ryan Harrington von Lindern passed away unexpectedly at the Sacramento home he shared with his beloved partner, Nicola Hynes, on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.
Ryan was born April 6, 1970, to Paula (Matovich) and Ian von Lindern in Pittsburgh, Pa., the first grandchild of Paul and Ann (Vuletta) Matovich, of Biddle, Pa., and Warren and Audrey (Fowler) von Lindern, of Buhl, Idaho.
Ryan had a challenging childhood, enduring five years of radiation, chemotherapy and numerous surgeries to become the first survivor of a rare pediatric cancer through the heroic efforts of the best oncologists and surgeons at the Yale-New Haven Cancer Center in Connecticut. Throughout the ordeal, he remained engaged and enthusiastic, sharing his scars and experiences with his tiny friends at the eclectic cooperative daycare he and his parents attended. He was a precocious child, able to carry on adult conversations from an early age as he evolved through Montessori and progressive elementary schools, and as a video-game wizard at his grandmother’s Rusty Nail Pizza Parlor during his summers in Idaho.
He graduated from Moscow High School with conspicuously low GPAs and remarkably high test scores, a pattern that persisted through a B.A. in psychology and B.S. in chemistry from the University of South Florida, an M.S. in Medical Sciences (cancer biology) from the M.D. Anderson Medical School at the University of Texas, and a J.D. Law degree from George Washington University.
His resume cites excellent interpersonal skills and ability to work with people across diverse cultural and socioeconomic backgrounds. He made friends easily and had an uncanny ability to commiserate. Among his peers, he preferred the company of those confronting social and emotional challenges to those aspiring to traditional careers. He inherited his father’s passion for justice and his mother’s tenacity, as reflected in his work history. He worked as a forensic chemist in the Hillsborough County Florida Medical Examiner’s Office, taught physiology and anatomy to aspiring LPNs at three community colleges in Texas, conducted cancer research in medical school, studied Human Rights Law at Oxford University, worked in a Public Defender’s Office in Las Vegas and had a solo law practice that all shaped his career attitudes. He had a general disdain for the unfairness and hypocrisy of medical-pharmaceutical institutions and the justice system, but remained passionate in caring for the less fortunate.
Ryan had a unique, endearing sense of humor. He enjoyed good food, cooking, annoying music and travel, often subjecting passengers to endless miles of heavy metal, driving for a fabled burger, taco or lobster roll. He built classic bicycles and electronic systems and loved cats and dogs. He clutched a cherished matchbox Batman car to his chest through his entire childhood convalescence, wore the same Cookie Monster and AC/DC T-shirts for decades, and relished a good argument.
Ryan was previously married to Jana Pasini and Deborah Cunningham and had two stepchildren, Dean and Jessie Cunningham, with whom he maintained strong ties. He is survived by two grandmothers, Audrey von Lindern and Maria von Braun; his parents Paula von Lindern and Basil Katsaros, of Denver, and Ian von Lindern and Margrit von Braun, Moscow; Nicola Hynes and family; Jessie Cunningham and family; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, and his and Nicola’s precious cat, Philberto Gonzalez Vonhynes. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, maternal grandparents and Dean Cunningham. A private service was held in Sacramento and will be followed by celebrations of life in Idaho this summer.
Please share your stories, memories and pictures on the Dignity Memorial cite at bit.ly/3tA3y1m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to TerraGraphics International Foundation for the Ryan von Lindern Legacy to benefit of victims of childhood disease at terragraphicsinternational.org/donate (please identify RYAN as a dedicated gift), Doctors without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières msf.org/donate, or the Yale-New Haven Cancer Center yalecancercenter.org/gifts/.