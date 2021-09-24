Ryan Eugene Lund, 42, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.
He was born Jan. 18, 1979, in Boise to Lehi Lund and Betty Boulting (O’Bryan). Ryan was mentored by his father in diesel mechanics and attended Borah High School in Boise. He worked at Swift Transportation from July 1998 to September 2021. Ryan married Jonnie K. Bullis on June 20, 1998, in Smith’s Ferry, Idaho.
Ryan loved to hunt with his family and provide. He enjoyed backpacking and taking anyone who had never gone. He loved to show the beauty and awe of the great outdoors. Ryan had a love for cooking and serving those around him.
He was a member of New Bridges Community Church and helped to build the church while it was in the process of moving to Eighth Street. There he was a part of Crash Team and Children’s Ministry.
Ryan is survived by wife Jonnie Lund; sons Cooper Lund and Jackson (fiancée Madison Vigil) Lund; mother Betty Boulting; brother Michael Lund; sister Tonya Severns; grandmother Maryann Holcomb; sister and brother-in-law Karlene and Eric Reel; niece Tarren, nephew Trent, niece Caite; mother- and father-in-law, Deanna Hart and George Kidder; aunt and uncle Debbie and Clark Gillette; uncle and aunt Roger and Sue Mitchell; cousins Mathew and Mellisa Mitchell; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his dad, Lehi Lund.
A viewing will be from 2-3 p.m. today at Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home. The funeral is set for 11 a.m. Monday at River City Church, Lewiston, with Brad Bramlet officiating.
You may sign the online guestbook at malcomsfuneralhome.com.