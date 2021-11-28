Ryan David Querciagrossa was born Aug. 23, 1986, to Carrieanne Hall-Harcharik and David Querciagrossa in Ottawa, Ill. He passed away Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Lewiston.
He was raised in San Jose, Calif., with Carrieanne and his father Michael van Soelen-Morse from the age of 2 until he was 14. While living in California, Ryan was joined by two younger brothers, Jeffrie and Mikey. They moved to Clarkston at the start of his freshman year at Clarkston High School. During high school, Ryan participated in the track team holding record in pole vaulting, and JROTC. He graduated from CHS in 2004; joined the U.S. Navy, assigned to the USS Ronald Regan.
After his time in the Navy, Ryan returned to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley working as a Journeyman HVAC and started his own business as a General Contractor under the name Stronghold Construction.
Ryan will be remembered for many things; his quick wit, devilish smile, the strut he used when walking up to any friend he ran into, and most of all, the love he shared with his family, friends and daughters. Ryan was described by friends as having shoulders strong enough to carry the burdens of everyone. Always putting himself and his own troubles last. He had the spirit of “Peter Pan;” adventurous, light-hearted, and a determination to “never grow old.” He touched so many lives in his short 35 years on this Earth. We are completely lost without him.
He is survived by his two beautiful daughters and their mothers, Dahnaya Lavonne (age 8) (Susie) of Lewiston, and Sayler Anne (age 2) (Brionna) of Clarkston; brothers, Jeffrie (Janessa) Webb of Sacramento, Calif., and Michael van Soelen-Morse (Stephanie) of Boise; his mother, Carrieanne Hall-Harcharik (Troy) of Lewiston; father, Michael van Soelen-Morse of Sacramento, Calif.; grandparents, JoAnne Harcharik (Debbie) of Manteca, Calif.; grandparents, Patricia Morse (Patrick) of Gault, Calif.; and his grandfather, James Hall (Marla) of Lewiston; and many, many, friends that became his bonus brothers and sisters. He is preceded in death by grandparents, David and Joan Querciagrossa.
A memorial service will be held at noon Dec. 18 at Echo Hills Church in Lewiston. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the Ryan Q. Memorial account at P1FCU (if paying by check make it to Carrie Harcharik, memo: Ryan Q.) for funeral expenses and the trust of his daughters.
“So come with me where dreams are born, and time is never planned. Just think of happy things and your heart will fly on wings forever in never-never land.”