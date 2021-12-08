On Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, Ruth Young passed away, surrounded by her family. She was 87.
Born to William and Bessie (Madden) Harris on April 20, 1934, in Tacoma, she was the youngest of five children. Ruth had three older sisters and one older brother. She would fondly reminisce and share stories about her life growing up with her siblings on their farm in Sweetwater.
Ruth married the love of her life, Alvin Young, on Nov. 1, 1952, at the Lewiston Church of Christ. They were married 61 years until his death Nov. 14, 2013. Shortly after their marriage, they were both baptized at the Church of Christ and always considered this their home church. Although health conditions prevented them from attending church for many years, Ruth and Alvin had a solid faith and love for their Lord and Savior.
Ruth enjoyed spending time with family, riding bicycles with Alvin, embroidery, attending to her flowers and playing bingo.
She is survived by her sister, Jeanne Leachman, daughter Jean (Jack) Martin, daughter Ellen (Mike) Watson, son John (Charleen) Young, grandson Jeff (Teten) Martin, grandson Brandon (Danielle) Watson, granddaughter Alyssa Watson, grandson Matthew Watson, and great-grandson Maverick Watson. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews who had a special place in her heart. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Young, her parents, William and Bessie Harris, and her siblings Donna Todd, Judy Lang, William Harris and infant brother Alvin Harris.
Mom was well known in her family for the bear hugs she loved to give. We will miss those hugs so much.
A celebration of life will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Mountain View Funeral Home with graveside services to follow.