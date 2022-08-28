Ruth Simons

Ruth was born on Jan. 25, 1939, to John Lester Cook and Ruth (Burke) Cook in Coeur d’Alene.
Surrounded by family, she passed peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Kootenia Medical from aspiration pneumonia.
Ruth was known to the grandkids as “Gramma Ruthie.” She married Jim Simons on April 6, 1956, and they spent just short of 66 years together before he passed in March of this year. They spent many trips together in the mountains, camping and hunting. Ruth had lived in Lewiston for 58 years and in March of this year, she moved back to Coeur d’Alene to be closer to her sisters.
During her younger years, Ruth enjoyed bowling and playing softball. Later in life, she worked for many years in the medical office of Dr. Rooney and Dr. Winters and finished off her career at Dr. Pakula’s office.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Jim; her parents; brothers Dale, Ernie, Danny and Jerry; as well as her sisters, Georgia, and Norma; and a great-grandson, Bryan.
She is survived by her children Jeanne (Ric), Jim (Anna), Donna (Don); grandchildren Stacy (Daryn), Jaime (Scott), Angie, Jeremy (Megan), Kyle (Kaylin) and step-grandchildren Brandy and Caleb; great-grandchildren Zack, Andee, Kalee, Kace, Kohen, Ridge and Hudsyn; stepgreat-grandchildren Lexi, Lorelie and Cameron; and siblings Kenny, Jewell, Kathy and Kay.
Cremation has taken place. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.