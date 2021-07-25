On Wednesday, July 21, 2021, longtime valley resident Ruth Sandquist, 90, passed away of natural causes with her family by her side at her Lewiston home.
She was born Feb. 21, 1931, in Lewiston to Mamie and Bert Kloster. Ruth met her future husband of 56 years, Ernie, at the Nazarene church in Lewiston, where they were later married on June 28, 1949. They had three daughters,
Barbara Helling, Colleen “Cokie” Dice and Vivian Caulk.
Ruth was an accomplished seamstress for 35 years and took great pride in her work of creating, mending, hemming and altering clothing for members of her church, Ernie’s workplace and others in the community. Her faith and church were very important to her, and she was a member of the quilting group at the Lewiston First Church of the Nazarene. She enjoyed working with her hands, doing many needlework projects, crocheting hats for the homeless and working in her flowerbeds.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Ernie; and sister, Betty Kloster. She is survived by her three daughters and their families.
A celebration of Ruth’s life will be held at 1-4 p.m. July 31 at the Lewiston First Church of the Nazarene, 1700 Eighth St. All are welcome to attend and share their memories. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lewiston Animal Shelter in Ruth’s name.