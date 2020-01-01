Our beloved mother, Ruth Marvin, passed over on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, after a long and healthy life.
Ruth loved life. She was born April 22, 1923, at home in Tom Beall, Idaho. She grew up in Lapwai, where her father farmed. She has gifts that were handmade for her by some of the Native Americans who lived nearby and helped on the farm. Ruth enjoyed helping her father outside with the chores. Her mom taught her to bake pies, which she enjoyed. She was always embroidering things for her family.
She married Peter Lupinacci in 1943 and had two daughters, Sharon and Judy. They divorced, and soon after she married Ralph Marvin and had four boys, Walter, Ron, Larry and Jerry.
Ruth loved having her family all around her. She always had the family together on Christmas Eve to celebrate Jesus’ birth. On birthdays and other holidays, she would have the families there for meals to celebrate in her own way.
She collected things: Campbell’s soup memorabilia, horses of all kinds, Shirley Temple dolls and plates. She had all the special occasion cards that everyone ever gave her.
Ruth was a great person, always busy writing to her friends and relatives, coloring pictures to give to her family, watching the Mariners, Seahawks and Gonzaga teams. She enjoyed watching game shows on TV.
Her husband, Ralph, passed in 2009, as did a great-grandson, Dylan, in 2014. She is survived by six children and their spouses; 18 grandchildren and their spouses; 38 great-grandchildren and their spouses; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
There will be a viewing from 9-11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Heritage Funeral Home, 508 N. Government Way, Spokane.
She will then be honored with a graveside service at noon at Spokane Memorial Gardens, 5909 S. Cheney-Spokane Road.