Ruth Louise Lettenmaier Riggers passed away peacefully from natural causes on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at Wedgewood Terrace in Lewiston. She was 93 years old.
She was born Oct. 10, 1927, in Kendrick. She grew up as a girl on her horse, riding all over the Southwick area to visit friends and explore far and wide, along the ridges and into the canyons. On horseback, she would be sent to check bear traps while also keeping a lookout for mountain lions. She loved working on the Lettenmaier farm with her beloved father, John, and older brother, Johnie. She was willing to do whatever job they had for her. In those days, the last thing she wanted to do was work in the kitchen with her mom when her dad was outside with the horses. In Cora’s later years, Ruth was the one to care for her mom on a daily basis and make it possible for Cora to live out her remaining days at home. Cora lived to age 94.
As a young girl, Ruthie taught herself how to drive on the sly, by watching her bus driver and her dad behind the wheel. No doubt she was the first girl in her family to learn how to drive. She attended school in Southwick and later moved out, working for her room and board to attend Kendrick High School. When Ruth and her classmates went to the principal and asked why the boys had a basketball team and the girls didn’t, he answered, “Because you don’t have a coach.” Fortunately, a coach volunteered and soon enough, Ruth found herself on the court, scrapping for the ball. She graduated in 1946.
She married Carl Louis Riggers on June 1, 1947, and moved to the Rig-gers’ homestead in Gifford. They were married for 63 years at the time of his death in 2011.
Ruth was a farmer, homemaker and forever a cowgirl. They ran the farm together and Ruth was involved in growing the business by securing financing, acquiring land, and dealing with seed companies and the government. They also designed and built a new modern home, doing much of the work themselves. She loved looking at her horses from the kitchen window.
Ruth drove grain trucks in the 1950s when it was not typical for women to do that kind of work, let alone to drive a truck at all. Many a head did a double-take when meeting her on the road. Along with her other farm work, she prepared hot noon meals for the farm crew. She was very dedicated to the farm and did whatever was needed, even driving tractor or combine. Often she would hear Carl say to no one in particular, “We need ‘someone’ to go to town to pick up a part.” She always knew who that “someone” was.
In Gifford, she was an active member of Good Hope Lutheran Church and a faithful rock of the community. As a newlywed with limited cooking skills, she asked a sister-in-law to help her make a pie for a church function. She was self-taught in many things, but enjoyed special friends who helped her with her projects. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, ceramics and making porcelain dolls. She pushed herself to do the best she could do and had high standards.
A devoted mother of two, Ruth served as PTA president and was instrumental in arranging swimming lessons for all Nez Perce County children at what is now Bert Lipps Pool. She felt strongly that the children outside of Lewiston should learn water safety and she made it happen. Her children learned to swim through these lessons and she learned too. Some years later, she also decided the family should learn to ski and they took some memorable trips.
Determined and passionate, Ruth had a strong work ethic that did not let up. But despite all her work and projects, she made time to help her neighbors and had many friends. Ruth and Carl were snowbirds to Arizona and they enjoyed beautiful winters there, escaping the Idaho snow and ice.
In 1973, with her children grown, she decided to start enjoying her horses more. She did the Chief Joseph Appaloosa trail rides for many years, completing the four-day, 100-mile ride 19 times from 1973 to 1995. She earned her 13-year pin for completing the 1,300 mile trail and received six honorable mentions. She also did endurance rides and many other organized rides. She used to say, “When I am setting out for a trail ride, driving my pickup and camper, pulling the horse trailer and horse, I just put all my worries in the rearview mirror and smile.”
One time on an organized ride, a young man spoke up to her and asked her how old she was. She realized that apparently he thought she was pretty old to be on one of these rides. A bit startled, she asked him why he wanted to know. He said, “My wife asked me how long I plan to keep doing these horse trips. I told her, ‘I’m going to keep doing it at least as long as that lady I see on the rides.’ ” Ruth was an inspiration to others, and she would give the advice: “Do things while you can.”
She is survived by daughter, Judy (Chuck) Lewis of Wallace; son, Davern (Rozan) Riggers of Gifford; grandchildren, Lucia Greg-ory of Hauser, Idaho, Shawnna (Steve Krenzel) Riggers of Phoenix, Heather (Jason) Heidt of Post Falls, Rachelle Riggers of St. Helens, Ore. and Klayton Riggers of Gifford; step-grandchildren, Nichole, Kelzey, Jesse and Danny; great-grandchildren, Everett, Owen, Samantha and Jacob Heidt, Ezrah and Quentin Riggers; and many nieces and nephews, including Fred Lettenmaier.
Ruth was the last survivor of her generation of Lettenmaier and Riggers families. She lost her sisters, Ilene Smith (22) in 1942 and Elaine Anderson (103) in 2021; and brother, Johnie (69) in 1984. She was also preceded in death by her nieces, Karen Hill and Rosalie Lettenmaier Brunelle; and nephews, Gary Smith and Eddie Lettenmaier.
She will be missed in so many ways, and her family appreciates how she worked tirelessly to create wonderful family meals and gatherings. She always made holidays very special. The grandkids say, “Grandma’s house is where cousins learn to be friends.”
We are happy that mom is at peace, without pain in heaven and reunited with many people from her life, especially her dad, John, who she missed daily for 75 years.
An outdoor memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. June 1, 2021, at Good Hope Lutheran Church, 28157 Settlement Road, Lenore (Gifford), Idaho. Please respect current COVID-19 recommendations, including guidance on masks.
We want to thank Wedgewood Terrace in Lewiston for all the loving care they provided mom during the time she lived there.