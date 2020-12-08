Ruth H. Damman passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Clarkston, two days shy of her 90th birthday.
She was born Dec. 7, 1930, to Martha (Hasfurther) Edwards and Harry Edwards in Lewiston. She married Leo Damman on March 23, 1948, in Lewiston. They later moved to Grangeville to raise their five children. Leo passed away in 1987. Then Ruth moved back to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
Ruth is survived by daughters Judy (Hank) Konrad and Paula (Cliff) McCulley; son Chris (Kaye) Damman; brother-in-law Lewis (Alice) Damman; 14 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Leo; daughters Kathy Damman and Patty Pratt; and sisters Bonnie Schumaker and Vivian Storey.
There will be no funeral service, but there will be a family celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in Ruth’s name. Arrangements are being made by Mountain View Funeral Home. You may sign the online guestbook at www.mtviewfuneralhome.com.