Ruth Farbo

Ruth Dolorita Nevala Farbo was born April 8, 1929, to John and Impi Lumpus Nevala, in South Range, Mich. She passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Life Care Center in Lewiston, from the cruel and horrible effects of dementia. She was 90.
Ruth attended grade school in South Range and graduated from Painesdale High School in Painesdale, Mich., in 1946. She attended beauty school and met her future husband in Houghton, Mich., while he was attending the Michigan Tech Forestry College there. Thomas P. Farbo married his “Ruthie Dolly” on Feb. 16, 1952, in South Range, and they celebrated 49 years of marriage before Tom passed away in 2001.
Ruth left Michigan and followed Tom throughout his U.S. Forest Service career living in Worland, Fortine, Sylvanite and Butte, Mont., before moving to Orofino in 1964, where they built their home in Miles Addition.
Ruth enjoyed talking to people, playing bridge and bingo, gambling, fishing, harvesting Christmas trees and seed cones, cleaning her house, making the best chocolate chip cookies and Swedish meatballs, and feeding her pet deer and squirrels. She was very proud of her Finnish heritage and would speak Finnish to anyone who shared that. She worked many years at the Western Auto Store in Orofino and seasonally at H&R Block. Ruth and Tom were members of the Ascension Lutheran Church and the Orofino Dance Club.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Tom; her brother, Gordie Nevala; and her brother-in-law, Paul Emley.
Ruth is survived by her children, Kathy and Alan Deyo, of Orofino, John and Diane Farbo, of Orofino, and Jean Anne and Kevin Sharrai, of Rathdrum, Idaho. She is also survived by her grands, Tyson Cobbs and Emily Simmons, of Orofino (and great-grands Kyla Cobbs, of Caldwell, and Hunter Cobbs, of Orofino), Jayce and Laura Sharrai, of Boise, and Carson and Matt Hill, of Hayden, Idaho. She is survived by her sister, Eunice Emley, of Simsbury, Conn., and sister-in-law Rosemary Nevala, of Escanaba, Mich.; an extended Farbo family in Pennsylvania; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A life celebration luncheon will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Orofino Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall. A family graveside service will be held earlier in the day under the direction of Pine Hills Funeral Chapel in Orofino.
Memorials may be made to the VFW Auxiliary, c/o Janet Overman, P.O. Box 326, Orofino, ID 83544.
Special thanks to the staff at Life Care in Lewiston for taking such good care of Ruth the last several years.