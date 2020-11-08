On Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, seven days shy of turning 93 years young, Ruth Evelyn Rainey left this beautiful world from her loving home in Spokane, Wash.
She was born Nov. 9, 1927, in Waukon, Iowa. Ruth was the third of seven children born to Leonard and Leona Baxter. She is survived by two sisters. Ruth had a gusto for life from the day she was born.
She graduated from Mercy School of Nursing in Dubuque, Iowa, and upon graduation she joined the U.S. Army Nurse Corps. While she intended to go overseas, WWII was gratefully ending so her service in the corps was caring for veterans at Hines Veteran’s Hospital in Chicago. Most of her career in nursing was in Dubuque. While in Dubuque, Ruth met and married David E. Rainey, who has preceded her in death.
After the death of her husband, Ruth moved to Lewiston where she had many happy years. She lived there from 1991 until 2016, when she moved to be with her family in Spokane. While in Lewiston, Ruth volunteered, enjoyed having Shintaro, Tomoko and many other international students live with her while they studied English at Lewis-Clark State College. Ruth loved her friends from the neighborhood and friends from the exercise club. Rob and Lynne Minervini were her Lewiston family, and dearest friends Bev and Jim Reed and Dr. Harry Chinchinian all added to the joy and fun of Ruth’s days. While living in Lewiston, she met Loren Porter. They loved each other, they loved to dance and they loved a life of many years together.
She is survived by her five children: Beth (Mark) Kohnen of Dubuque, Mary (Tom) McFarland of Spokane, Diane (Joe) Dodds of Marion, Iowa, David (Laurie) Rainey of Lucile, Idaho, and Daniel Rainey and Pauline in Colorado; and her nephew who is considered one of her children, Bob (Rita) Irons of Decorah, Iowa; and she was blessed with nine beautiful grandchildren who adored her and 19 great-grandchildren who lovingly called her “GG.” She will be sorry she cannot personally teach each great-grandchild how to win at Euchre and to eat butter on everything, every day. Ruth was also a beloved aunt and great-aunt.
It is not possible in one short obituary to capture the spirit, energy, accomplishments and humor of this incredible woman. She will be missed by her family and friends, and there is no doubt that Heaven will never be the same now that she has arrived.
A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. If you would like to make a donation, please contribute to your local food bank.