Ruth Emma Andrews, at the age of 94, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at The Cottages in Meridian, Idaho.
She was born Jan. 24, 1926, in Pocatello, to Forres and Margery Whiting. At the time of her birth, the family lived in Crystal, Idaho, near Arbon Valley. At that time, her father worked a large wheat farm with his brothers, but the family moved to Salmon, Idaho, when she was 4 years old. They bought a ranch where he could grow hay and raise cattle, because the Great Depression had caused wheat prices to decline. Ruth lived most of her youth in Salmon, and shared many fond and sad memories while living there. She lost both of her loving parents by the young age of 12.
At 14, Ruth went to live in Billings, Mont., with her older sister, Florence Whiting, and stepbrother Tarville Peck. At 16, Ruth moved into her own apartment and began working at Woolworth’s Department Store to support herself. She met her future husband, Raymond (Ray) Lester Andrews, while working there. They married civilly Jan. 20, 1943, when she was 16 years old. They were later sealed Dec. 12, 1960, in the Idaho Falls Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with all their children surrounding the altar.
Ruth and Ray moved their family to several cities as Ray pursued jobs and developed various businesses. These cities included Vancouver and Trout Lake, Wash.; Stockton and Mariposa, Calif.; Yerington, Nev.; Mesa, Ariz.; and Pocatello, Lowell and Lewiston, Idaho. Her accomplishments, hobbies and interests were many and varied. They included Drillmaster for Silver Sage Riding Club, barrel racing and raising livestock. She was Idaho state bowling champion in the early ’60s. She loved gardening, quilting, knitting, genealogy, teaching scouts and working in the Boise and Spokane temples. Ruth also successfully owned and operated Three Rivers Resort in Lowell, all while raising her children.
Ruth was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ray Andrews; and their sons, Forres Ray and Reese Andrews and Jack Quigley; daughter-in-law Nancy Andrews; and one grandson, Jay R Vaughn. Ruth is survived by five of her children, Ron (Cece) Andrews, Renee (Rod) Eckert, Russell (Sharon) Andrews, Rochelle (Len) McCurdy and Raeleen (Stuart) Welton; her sister, Alta Alsworth; 50 grandchildren; 90 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ruth’s funeral services will be held Monday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 4505 N. Linder Road, Meridian, Idaho. The viewing will begin at 10 a.m., concluding at 11:15 a.m., with the memorial service beginning at 11:30 a.m., followed by a luncheon. All are welcome to the viewing, but because of current restrictions, only immediate family are invited to the funeral service. Masks are required for all attendees of the viewing and funeral service.
Ruth will be interred at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Pocatello. Everyone is invited to the interment. Guests can also watch a livestream of the services by going to www.facebook.com/tvpbn starting with the viewing at 10 a.m. Monday morning, concluding with the memorial service.
There are numerous special memories of times spent with family and friends. She was a generous, loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and a kind-hearted friend, which showed in how she made everyone feel welcomed and accepted. She lived a full and long life and although she is sorely missed, she has left a remarkable legacy that will be remembered fondly by all those who knew her. As we celebrate her passing, we can be assured that there are many loved ones on the other side celebrating her arrival.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Philanthropies at philanthropies.churchofjesuschrist.org/humanitarian-services.
