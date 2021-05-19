Ruth Booth Maynard passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Kooskia.
Ruth was born Sept. 1, 1921, at Caribel, a sawmill ghost town 9 miles east of Kamiah. Her parents were L.L. and Sarah Kennedy. She had three brothers and four sisters: Everett, Paul, John, Phillip, Nora Beth, Jeannine and Velma.
When Ruth was really small, she also lived in a two-room log cabin for a few years. This was surrounded by a meadow with trees that bordered it. Water was hauled from the nearby creek and firewood for the stove, where scraped-up vittles were turned into amazing meals, was cut from the pine forest.
She married Milo “Bud” Booth on Dec. 1, 1940, and ran a small farm on Kidder Ridge with him for many years. When Bud was away doing construction work, she would do all the chores. They had two boys, Terry and Steve, now both residing in Clarkston.
She enjoyed living at her mountain home and the many people she knew locally. She enjoyed writing, hiking, picking huckleberries and black caps, listening to music and dancing. She raised a large garden and canned many foods. She was known for her cooking, especially delicious cakes, and making a lifetime of pancakes for Bud, who would never hear of having anything else for breakfast. She would feed anyone who came to the door, including the UPS man, and often met the postman with a cool drink. Her Tropicana Rose was her pride and joy.
Ruth was always known for working hard. Steve remembers her hauling the water for the household by hand from the well. She split wood, wrangled cattle, mended fence, washed clothes with a wringer and line dried them, and offed chicken heads. She would do six chores at once during haying, putting together large meals and driving equipment.
She had been a member of the Kooskia Rebekah Lodge, and worked for a time with the Mental Health Association.
When Bud passed away, she moved to Clarkston in 2000 to be closer to her boys and married her high school sweetheart, Burl Maynard. He would dance one dance with her each night and they counted themselves lucky to fall in love again so late in life. She was thrilled that he preferred oatmeal over pancakes for breakfast. After she moved to Clarkston, she became a member of the KRLC quilters club in Lewiston, which makes quilts for the needy and homeless.
Ruth cherished her family and friends and loved the interaction with her grandchildren. She used to write quotes from her grandchildren in her cookbook. She fixed up many wonderful meals when they would come visit, read them stories and taught them about the old ways of doing things during long walks in the timber looking for lady’s slippers, rock orchids and shooting stars.
She sponsored three children over the years, two in Thailand and one in Ethiopia. Among the Psalms in the Bible, her favorites were 91 and 121.
In her words: “Live your lives well and with goodness to all you meet along your way. We’ll meet again in the Great Beyond, in a much better world than this.”
I have seen a tree of centuries grow, and wondered how time understood, The mystic measures that, for every living thing, define a mortal span,
And though the vagrant days and years slip by in seeming sisterhood, They touch the trees with morning in the hour of twilight for a man.
Against a gilded evening sky, I saw the clouds returning home,
And as the dark drew slowly down, I wondered if the closing day Would come again; and found my answer in he children who would roam Beyond tomorrow’s arch, and on a far tomorrow see their children play.
In this, the sojourn of my life, I search and found my journey’s end,
For on a still and lofty day, when years had vanished, ten and seven,
I saw the portals of the sky beckon on a mountain peak, and there extend A golden promise, and I saw at last the meadows at the gates of heaven.
— Poem stanzas from a much loved poem “The Meadows of Heaven,” by J.P. Folinsbee.
Ruth’s memorial service will be graveside at noon Monday at Pine Grove Cemetery in Kooskia.