After years of loving commitment and service to her family, patients and community, Ruth Whitney Bird, of Greer, retired peacefully from this life Sunday, March 14, 2021. She was 91.
Ruth was born Oct. 30, 1929, in Hawthorn, Nev., to Cal and Eva Welcome Whitney. The family, which included two older sisters, Marjorie and Betty, moved to Montana, where Ruth attended schools at Stevensville, Victor and finally Hamilton, where they settled down. In July 1946, seeking warmer winters, the family relocated to Orofino. That fall, Ruth’s Montana boyfriend, Bill Bird, a pilot, bought the engagement ring, rented a plane and soon put down on Orofino’s small tarmac. The couple drove to Hamilton in a blizzard, to get married Dec. 18 of that year. They returned to Orofino and eventually moved to a little house in Greer, where her parents were living. Two daughters were born, Kathy in 1948 and Karen in 1949. In 1950, that special little house burned to the ground. The young family relocated to a home at Riverside.
Ruth’s mother, Eva Whitney, was known in the area as a gentle, caring woman. When Dr. Pappenhagen, longtime Orofino physician, approached her about taking in a boarder, an old lumberjack with no family and in need of a home and some health care assistance, Eva agreed. Over time, others came, mostly old lumberjacks, with similar needs.
The Whitney home was expanded with an eye to the future. The construction carefully followed the health and safety guideline requirements of the state of Idaho and officially established the Arcadian Nursing Home, the first care center in the area. Ruth worked with her mother in the operation of the home, and as state requirements increased, Ruth and family moved to Lewiston, where she enrolled in the licensed practical nurse program at St. Joseph Hospital. After graduating third in her class and returning to Greer, with her family, to live and work at the Arcadian Nursing Home, she went on to become the first woman licensed as a nursing home administrator in the state of Idaho. With the close of the Home, Ruth assisted with the opening of the Orofino Convalescent Center and worked there for a time, moving on to nursing at Clearwater Valley Hospital.
Ruth was a natural-born caregiver and, in her roles as a nursing home administrator and LPN, she faithfully and lovingly served individuals in all stages of life. She loved working with mothers and babies at CVH and caring patiently and tenderly for those in the final stages of life, as well as providing high-level care to all those in between. Ruth loved all her “Nursing Buddies,” who slipped into “older age” together and became the “Old Nurses Breakfast Club,” meeting together once a month for birthday parties and storytelling. She loved the new nurses too, mentoring and nurturing them, sharing nuggets of care that are sometimes overlooked in the rigorous training of the day. The love with colleagues was mutual, and in 1978 her peers honored her as the Idaho State LPN of the Year.
Ruth and Bill were actively engaged with the Veterans of Foreign Wars, specifically Post No. 3296 in Orofino. In 1960, Ruth was elected Idaho state president of the Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW. At the time, she was the youngest woman ever to serve in that role.
Miss Ruth loved the hunt for collectibles and antiques, and for a number of years enjoyed operating the Dusty Trunk Antiques and Collectibles Shop out of their home in Greer. A devoted historian, she strongly believed in journaling, experiencing and documenting history. In celebration of the 100th birthday of Greer, she helped establish the mini park in Greer with signage and a permanent restroom. She loved holidays and she knew the story behind all of them. Today is May Day — she would love you to Google it and follow the tradition. She loved gardening and had a great hand with roses. She would tell you that Jim Reeves was her favorite singer, that seedless red grapes are the best ever and that pantyhose were the greatest innovation of her lifetime.
She was never without a dog, and you may know Tinkerbell, a frequent visitor at Brookside. We often called Mom “Flora Fauna” because of her love of nature and camping. Mom and Dad loved to go to the Wilderness Gateway jams with all of their friends and, on at least one occasion, a chipmunk was greeting the folks to their camp. Mom was a lifetime member of the Clearwater Valley Hospital Auxiliary and enjoyed the challenge of fundraising for the good cause. It is interesting to note that our Ruthie passed just a month after the disbanding of the CVH Auxiliary in February of this year, after 64 years of faithful service.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Bird; her parents, Eva and Cal Whitney; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Berne and Betty Davis, Lyle and Marjorie Davis, and Sulo and Betty Wouri; a very special nephew, Leonard Davis; too many dear friends; and several Irish ancestors.
Ruth (Dearest Darling, Ruth Alice, Miss Ruth, Mamma, Mom, Grandma, Grammy, Gigi, Auntie Ruth, Sister, Dear Friend), whatever your name for her might be, is survived by her daughters, Kathy and Gary Breen, and Karen/Bird and Michael Goodwin; also, an adopted son, William Bird. She is survived by 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. Also surviving are three sets of wonderful in-laws and many beloved nieces and nephews of multiple generations.
The family is thankful to and would like to acknowledge Dr. Peterson and Nurse Arika for the many years of caring service to both of our parents. You were family, giving them trust, knowledge, confidence ... the tools to deal with the challenges of aging. Also thanks to DeNeane Bretz, director, and the entire staff at Brookside Landing for your diligence and love during the COVID-19 pandemic; Elite Hospice, Nurse Sandy and Pastor Hank for their wisdom and spiritual guidance.
We will miss our mother. She touched many lives and I believe we are all very grateful to have been in this life with her.
A celebration of life will be held from 1-4 p.m. May 22 at VFW Post No. 3296 in Orofino. Please bring a few cut flowers from your yard to decorate our tables and share with others on Ruth’s behalf. We encourage COVID-19 vaccination and have tried to allow time for accomplishing this before our celebration. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available. Ruth would encourage you to decide what is the right thing for you to do regarding COVID-19. But we hope you can join us.