Ruth Ann Dale

Our beloved Ruth Ann Dale passed away Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at the age of 85, of congestive heart failure. Her final days were spent surrounded by her loving family.

She was preceded in death by her father, Everett White; mother, Ruth White; sister Barbara Deobald; brothers, Richard White, Jerry White and Roy White; and granddaughter, Dianna Maya. She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Harvey Dale; sister, Judy Thornton; children Cindy Duncan, Carey Dale (Susan), Lori Maya (Robert) and Brian Dale (Linda); grandchildren Steven Dale (Andrea), Robert Dale (Michelle), David Duncan (Claudette), Michael Duncan (Mimi), Tommy Maya, David Maya, Sarah Maya, Joshua Porter, Zachary Porter (Madison), William Sienkiewicz, and Kaylin Sienkiewicz ; great-grandchildren Isaiah Dale, Iyla Dale, Ezra Dale, Peyton Dale, Logan Dale, Dylan Roby, Celeste Sienkiewicz, Grant Duncan, Claire Duncan and Eric Duncan.