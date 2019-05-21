After winning several small battles, our brother Russell R. Wiggins ultimately lost the war with himself. On Monday, May 6, 2019, he passed away from a heart attack brought on by various complications such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and traveled to the unknown territories where he joined our parents and three older brothers. At the time of his passing, Russ and his wife, Christina, were living in Kamiah.
Russ was born July 17, 1953, in Lewiston to James O. and Marguerite I. Wiggins. While young he attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School and enjoyed playing summer baseball, video games and participated in the Boy Scouts. He was also an enthusiast of anything to do with sci-fi. Russ graduated from Lewiston Senior High School in 1972.
After graduating high school, Russ joined the U.S. Air Force and was a specialist in the military police. His military career was cut short when he started to show signs of mental illness that followed him the rest of his life. Upon returning from the military, he worked as a building contractor in Spokane and Seattle doing roofing and concrete work. Ultimately his mental and physical disabilities forced him to retire.
Russ was engaged to Lila Crowell and together had a son Charles in June of 1975. He married Audrey Jaques in 1983. While they were married, they petitioned the court to get custody of Charlie and raised him together. This marriage ended in divorce in 1993. He met Hope Caprie and they were married from August of 2002 until her death in June of 2005. Russ then met and married Christina Bruchez in June of 2010, and was with him until his death.
Russ was always eager to share a cup of coffee with friends and family. At times he would show up at your front door at the early hours of the morning with a cup in his hand. He would quite often be known to consume a more spirited drink with his closest friends. He also enjoyed traveling the back roads of the mountains to go camping, this as he would tell you, was to calm his mind.
Our brother was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Marge and three older brothers Robert, Richard and Ronald. He is survived by his wife, Christie; son Charles (Shannon) Wiggins; grandson Braden Wiggins; granddaughters Kiera Wiggins, Sabrina Lorts; great-granddaughter Lilabelle (Lila) Lorts; brothers Rod (Peggy) Wiggins, Jim (Delsie) Wiggins and Bob Wiggins; sisters Linda Kennedy, Judy (Roy) Wood, Cheryl Sanders and Lori (Ned) Lawton. Russ is also survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Russ was not always easy to live with, or be around, but we loved him anyway. He will be missed by his family and friends and we take peace in knowing that he is finally at rest. Cremation has taken place and a memorial will be held at a later time.
The family would like to thank our brother, Bob, for helping to take care of Russ these past few years, as well as Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia for taking care of the funeral arrangements.