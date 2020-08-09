Russell Dan Barden, 56, unexpectedly passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at his home in Lewiston.
He was born March 13, 1964, in Englewood, Calif., to LaVern Carl Barden and Marie Louise Barden.
He graduated from Lewiston High School in 1982. Russ served his country from 1982 to 1986 in the Air Force. He worked at Clearwater Paper for 18 years. He was an avid golfer, pool player and bowler. He loved to be outdoors, particularly in Skull Creek, Idaho, and hiking down the mountain to fish where others haven’t been. He loved to go to the Timber Inn and be with friends.
Russ is survived by the love of his life of 12 years, Tammy Barden; sons Anthony Christopher (Tasha) Barden and Alex David Barden; stepdaughter Holley Anne Hopkins; sister Charlie Moser; brother Steve (Michele) Barden; granddaughters RyLeigh, Randii, Addison, Charleigh, Laicie, Lilie and Alixis; grandsons Jaxson and Jayson; nieces Chantal and Sidney; nephews Nathan and Kyson; and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lavern and Marie Barden; and sons Jason Hopkins, Rick Roy and Mitchell.
A celebration of life with military honors with a covered dish dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 22, 2020, at Sunset Park, 2725 Willow Drive, Lewiston.