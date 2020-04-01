Russell A. Nida passed peacefully in his home Monday, March 23, 2020.
He was the son of Leonard and Bessie Nida, born Aug. 6, 1948, in Menomonie, Wis. Russell was second to the youngest of nine children. He grew up in Cottonwood, where he worked for his brother, Len; Wick Forest Industries; and Idapine Lumber, and then he served in the U.S. Army (Germany and Vietnam). In 1971, he married Helene Burris in Cottonwood. They had two sons, Russell Jon and Lenny. Russell later met Desi in Bonners Ferry, Idaho, and had two children, Jordan and Cheyenne.
Russell moved to Lewiston to be near his son, Lenny, before his passing. Russell enjoyed hunting, camping and drives in the outdoors.
He was preceded in death by his son, Russell Jon; brothers Varner, Len and Robert; sister Patsy; and his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Helene; sons Lenny and Jordan; daughter Cheyenne; sisters Mary, Delma (husband Carrol), Ida and Dorothy; sister-in-law Charlotte; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Services will be held in Cottonwood at a later date, with a gathering to follow for friends and family.