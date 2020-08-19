Rudy Oscar Swanson, 82, of Lewiston, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at his home, because of pulmonary fibrosis.
He was born in 1938 in Moscow to Albin and Esther (Dahlin) Swanson. Rudy grew up in Troy and graduated from Troy High School. He worked at the brick plant and logged. Rudy married Joanne Glenn in 1958. In 1962, they moved to Clarkston and he worked for Washington Water Power. He transferred to Grangeville in 1964 as a lineman. Rudy later became an Avista local representative stationed in Craigmont. After retirement he moved to Lewiston.
Rudy was active in church and community organizations throughout the years. He attended Orchards Community Church in Lewiston. He drove van for veterans’ appointments and food pick up for Community Action Food Bank.
Rudy is survived by his spouse, Joanne Swanson of Lewiston; daughters Colleen (Greg) Merrill of Lewiston and Alia (Jim) Riggers of Winchester; grandsons Dane (Andrea) Merrill and Paul (April) Merrill, both of Lewiston; granddaughter Britt Merrill of Lewiston; brother Roger (Barbara) Swanson of Lewiston; and five great-grandkids and one on the way, all of Lewiston.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers Don Swanson and Pete Larson.
A service is set for 2 p.m. Friday at Orchards Community Church, officiated by Matt Walden and livestreamed on the Orchards Community Church YouTube channel.
Memorial donations may be sent to Operation Smile at operationsmile.com or by mail to 3641 Faculty Boulevard, Virginia Beach, VA 23453. Please sign the online guestbook at malcomsfuneralhome.com.