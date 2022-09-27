Rudy J. Fisher Sr., passed peacefully Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at The Courtyard in Colfax, surrounded by loved ones. He was 79. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Rudy was born Aug. 10, 1943, in Newcastle, Wyo., to Latal and Mildred (Garland) Fisher. He grew up on the family ranch 40 miles from Newcastle with his sisters, Shirley Weideman and Rema Jean Hockett. He graduated from Newcastle High School in 1961. Rudy moved to Sheridan, Wyo., and graduated with a business degree from Sheridan Community College. He went on to attend Laramie University for two years.
He married Alice Stroup, of Sheridan, in 1962. They moved to Colfax in 1967, where Rudy was hired by the Colfax Grain Growers. This started his career in the grain business. He went on to work for Western Grain, which later became Columbia Grain. In 1993, he established Farm Commodities in Colfax (now an affiliate of Pomeroy Grain Growers). Rudy retired in 2006.
In 1973, Rudy and Alice bought some country property on Crabtree Road just 5 miles from Garfield, where they raised four boys. Rudy also served as a reserve deputy in Colfax for two years. He was a good wrestler in high school and college, taking second place in State during his college years. He followed his boys through all of their sporting events with a camera in hand taking multiple pictures. They also enjoyed camping as a family.
Rudy was a member of the Eagles in Colfax and was a good bowler and belonged to many bowling leagues over the years. He was an avid collector of antiques. Rudy and Alice moved to Hill-Ray Plaza in Colfax in December of 2021 and Rudy was transferred to The Courtyard a few months ago in May.
He is survived by his wife, Alice, of almost 60 years; four boys, Rudy, Jr. (Lisa), of Palouse, Steve (Elvira), of Lancaster, Calif., Tony (Becky), of Issaquah, Wash., and Rick (Cari), of Spokane; 13 grandchildren, Beau, Chrystal (Jesse), Ami (Chris), Andrew, Regina (Sister Margaret Mary), Damian, Annalise, Maggie, Katie, Timothy (Natalia), KayDee, Wilson and Molly; three great-grandchildren, Camille, Luca and Olivia; sisters, Shirley Weideman and Rema Jean (Larry) Hockett; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
The online guest book is at corbeillfuneralhome.com and Corbeill Funeral Home of Colfax is in charge of arrangements.