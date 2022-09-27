Rudy J. Fisher Sr., passed peacefully Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at The Courtyard in Colfax, surrounded by loved ones. He was 79. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Rudy was born Aug. 10, 1943, in Newcastle, Wyo., to Latal and Mildred (Garland) Fisher. He grew up on the family ranch 40 miles from Newcastle with his sisters, Shirley Weideman and Rema Jean Hockett. He graduated from Newcastle High School in 1961. Rudy moved to Sheridan, Wyo., and graduated with a business degree from Sheridan Community College. He went on to attend Laramie University for two years.