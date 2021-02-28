Ruby Violet Flerchinger, 85, a resident of St. Maries, passed away Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at her home, surrounded by loved ones.
She was born to Ted and Frankie (Hartman) Fairhurst on Feb. 4, 1935, in Elk City. Ruby grew up in Stites and graduated high school as the salutatorian of the Class of 1954. On May 21, 1954, Ruby married her high school sweetheart, John Flerchinger. He was serving in the U.S. Navy, so Ruby went to work for her aunt as a CNA in a nursing home in Seattle. A few months later, she hopped on a plane to Corpus Christi, Texas, to join John.
The couple started their family and Ruby was a homemaker. In 1955, Ruby and John returned to Stites. Shortly thereafter, they settled in Orofino to raise their family.
In 1969, John opened an auto body shop where Ruby managed the office. She spent her afternoons and evenings working swing shift at the nursing home as a CNA, and her mornings working on the books for the body shop. In 1977, the family moved to Clarkston, where she again went to work at a local nursing home as a CNA, and in 1980 they moved to Rathdrum, where Ruby was able to work as a homemaker. In 1990, Ruby and John moved to St. Maries. They opened Two Rivers Glass, where she served as office manager, and in 1997 they retired together.
Ruby loved gardening and yardwork. She enjoyed the time spent working outdoors and watching wildlife and hummingbirds. She canned and always kept her home immaculate. Ruby loved her dogs and her family. Often the family would have a work or project day, which was always followed by a family dinner. She was a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church and also loved her church family.
Ruby is survived by her husband, John, at their home in St. Maries; children Debra (Rod) Burger, of Four Lakes, Wash., Michael (Sharon) Flerchinger, of Royal City, Wash., Jack (Morleen) Flerchinger, of Clarkston; Sandra Flerchinger (Greg Kopping), of St. Maries; and Steven (Alex) Flerchinger, of Plains, Mont.; siblings Theodore Fairhurst, of Grangeville, and Gail Lyons, of Stites; 18 grandchildren and step-grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant sister.
A celebration of Ruby’s life will be May 21, 2021. The time and place will be forthcoming. Please visit her online tribute and sign her guestbook at hodgefuneralhome.com.