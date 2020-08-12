Ruby Alice Roberts passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Clarkston.
Our mother, Ruby Alice, was born April 26, 1926, to James and Elma Jenkins, in Nezperce. She was the youngest of nine children. She met our father in Lewiston while he was on a weekend pass from the U.S. Navy, and they were married July 16, 1944. They moved to Orofino and, 17 months later, a daughter, Shirley, was born. A son, Lloyd, followed 20 months later.
In 1950, Dad took a job with McMonigle Chevrolet, later known as Herres Chevrolet, in Pomeroy, and they bought a house and raised their family. In 1964, they had a surprise when daughter Debbie arrived. Mom worked at a few restaurants in town and in the early 1960s went to work for Stan Wolf at Pomeroy Rexall Drug. She continued working there after Brad Gingerich purchased it and retired in the late 1980s.
Mom loved her flowers; she had more than 20 roses and a beautiful yard. She attended the Pataha Mill Church and, through the years, she made many afghans and blankets, as well as many crafts. She loved a good card game and wouldn’t let you stop playing unless she won a hand. During her first trip to Las Vegas, she was winning on a slot machine and paid us to leave so she could keep on playing. She had a wonderful sense of humor and loved her family.
She leaves behind daughter Shirley Huyette and Joe, of Vancouver, Wash.; son Lloyd and Lyndy, of Clayton, Wash.; daughter Debbie Roberts-Landgren and Dave, of LaCrosse, Wash.; grandchildren Jason Huyette and Lilli, Chad Roberts and Nicole, Heather Huyette and Mike Fletcher, Jessica Hale, Carli Roberts (born on her birthday), Tyler Roberts, Justin Roberts, Dacee Hale, Courtney Florek and Anthony, and J.B. Willoughy and Ryan; and great-grandchildren Dominic, Jonah, Ruby (her namesake), Brent, David, Sebastian, Izaiaha, Blake, Quinn, James, Arlo, Brayden, Everly, Joshua, Mordecai, Alexander and Taeya; many nieces and nephews; and her longtime friend, Leona Mattoon.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John; her parents; and siblings Raymond, Ben, Elmer, Mabel Byers, Dorothy Bolen, Cleo Gillespie, Roy and Vera Elliott.
We’d like to thank Evergreen Estates and Prestige Care for caring for Mom. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Donations can be made in her name to the Pataha Flour Mill in care of Jon Van Vogt.