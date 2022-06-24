Roy William Fry passed away peacefully at Clearwater Valley Hospital in Orofino with his daughters by his side Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the age of 72.
Roy is preceded in death by his father, Bill Fry; his mother, Maxine (Bartlett) Fry; and his sister, Norma (Fry) Harrison.
Roy is lovingly remembered by his wife, Sandy Fry; daughter Leah (Jayson) Springer; daughter Jenna (Mark) Walton; grandchildren Justin Springer, Ethan Springer, Wyatt Walton, Morgan Walton and Lanie Walton; as well as his extended family and many friends. Roy didn’t know a stranger and was thought of by most people as a kind and generous man.
Roy was an avid outdoorsman, who loved fishing, riding motorcycles, four-wheeling and riding horses. He also had a passion for trading and bartering anything from trailers, campers and vehicles to guns and ATVs. He graduated from Kendrick High School and much of his life was spent at the family property on Cedar Ridge and having fun at the mining claim in Florence. He worked as a police officer for many years and retired from the Idaho Department of Transportation.
There is an emptiness in our hearts without him, but he is full of the goodness of God with his Lord and Savior in Heaven today.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. July 9 at the Orofino Tabernacle at 1839 Michigan Ave., Orofino, with Pastor Stanton Walker officiating. A taco bar will be provided immediately after. A side-dish or dessert would be appreciated, but certainly not required.