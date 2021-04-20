Roy Valentine Jolley passed away Monday, April 5, 2021, at the age of 88.
Roy was born Feb. 14, 1933, to Clyde Jolley and Mabel Strait Jolley in Orofino. Roy was the oldest of three boys.
At a young age, Roy’s family moved to Winchester where he graduated high school. Following graduation, Roy moved to Lewiston and worked various jobs. In 1953, he joined the United States Army and was stationed in Korea. Upon his honorable discharge, Roy went to work for the United States Department of Interior and was able to travel throughout the western United States. Roy retired from the U.S. Department of Interior in 1987. After retirement, he worked several jobs, like the manager of a roller rink and a dishwasher for the senior meals at the Clarkston Round Table.
Roy was a confirmed bachelor, but was loved dearly by his nieces and nephews and extended family. He also wa s a huge part of his cousin Shirley Purcell and her family’s life. He enjoyed every holiday and special occasion with them. It was always an exciting Fourth of July for the Purcell children. Uncle Roy would show up with the biggest firework pack you could buy for everyone. He also shared his passion of roller-skating with the children taking them to the Rollaway in Lewiston and teaching them to skate. In addition, Roy was an avid bingo player. Some of his favorite places to play were the Lewiston Eagles, the Clearwater Casino and the YWCA.
Roy was a member of the Presbyterian Church and active in the choir. He was also a member of the VFW. Roy was a member of the Lewiston Eagles and was considered to be like family there. He will be greatly missed by them. Roy is survived by his brother Don Jolley, of Spokane. He is also survived by his cousin, Shirley Purcell, whom he shared dessert and TV with on Friday evenings. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Dick Jolley.
There will be a celebration of life at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 25, at the Lewiston Eagles.