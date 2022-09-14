Roy Powell

Roy Powell, 86 years young, passed away suddenly Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at Syringa Hospital in Grangeville. A lifelong resident of Grangeville, Roy was the quintessential entrepreneur, seeking business opportunities in unlikely places, forming longlasting work partnerships and managing a lifetime of community service as well.

Roy was the son of Lloyd E. and Susan Elizabeth (Olmstead) Powell, inheriting both parents’ gifts for managing numbers and business acumen. He graduated from Grangeville High School in the class of 1953, then attended Idaho State University for two years. He served in the U.S. Army from January 1957 until December 1958. While stationed in Japan, he learned the print trade. The skills he developed would set the direction of his later work; after leaving the service, he worked for the Lewiston Tribune, later the Clearwater Progress, and finally joined his uncles John and Gene Olmstead at the Idaho County Free Press.

