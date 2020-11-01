Roy Otto Silflow passed away peacefully at the age of 95 on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Brookdale Care Center in Lewiston.
Roy was born to Otto and Emma (Emtman) Silflow on Sept. 25, 1925, in Spokane. He was raised on the family farm and attended schools in Cameron and graduated from Southwick High School in 1942 at age 16. He was drafted into the U.S. Army on Jan. 16, 1945. After the war, he returned to Cameron to continue to farm. That was his passion. The farm has been in the family for 124 years.
He married Doris Lingenfelter in 1956. They just celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary in June. Together they raised nine children. Roy is survived by his wife, Doris; and children Mike (Laurie), Randy (Kippy), Diane (Dale), Imes, Doug (Denise), Jim (Bonnie, deceased), Debra (Jerry) Wishard, Richard (Anita) and John (Selina). They have 33 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Otto; mother Emma; his sister, Gladys (Jim) Whitinger; and son Raymond.
Roy’s favorite hobbies included fishing, hunting, collecting antiques, auction sales and “tinkering” in the shop, building great things out of nothing. He was well known for his bumper crop display and tractors. You could also find him rooting on the ZAGS at every ballgame.
We want to thank Brookdale staff, hospice and Jason at Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home for their excellent care, love and personal attention to Roy and family.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednes-day, Nov. 4, at the Cameron Cemetery. Donations can be made to Cameron Emmanuel Lutheran Church, KJ Ambulance Fund or a charity of your choice. Condolences can be sent to malcomsfuneralhome.com.