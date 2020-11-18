Roy Leo Wilkinson passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at the Chaplaincy Hospice House.
He was born June 13, 1936, in Orofino and grew up in St. Maries.
Roy and his late wife, Jane, raised their four children in Asotin before moving and settling down in Kennewick.
Roy drove long-haul truck for most of his life. He was a hobby mechanic/auto body man, an amateur race car driver and longtime pit crew member. He retired from NW Jet Boats and spent his retirement at the racetrack in Hermiston, Ore., with his family and friends, or hanging out enjoying life. He never met a stranger and could strike up a conversation with anyone. He was a caring and loving father, grandfather, brother and friend.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jane Wilkinson; son-in-law Dan Brewer; his parents; two brothers; and one sister. He is survived by his three sisters, four children, 10 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren.
The family is holding a private service.