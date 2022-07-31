Roy Lee Sparks passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by people he loved Monday, July 25, 2022, after succumbing to stage 4 lung cancer.

Roy was born March 30, 1945, in Terre Haute, Ind., to Charles and Garnet LaVern Sparks. He remained in Indiana until the age of 4, when he and his mother moved to the Lewiston-Clarkston area, where his mother met his stepfather, Chancie Myers. Roy remained in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, graduating from Lewiston High School in 1964.