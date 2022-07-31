Roy Lee Sparks passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by people he loved Monday, July 25, 2022, after succumbing to stage 4 lung cancer.
Roy was born March 30, 1945, in Terre Haute, Ind., to Charles and Garnet LaVern Sparks. He remained in Indiana until the age of 4, when he and his mother moved to the Lewiston-Clarkston area, where his mother met his stepfather, Chancie Myers. Roy remained in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, graduating from Lewiston High School in 1964.
Roy worked the summer after graduation, before making the decision to enlist in the U.S. Army. He did his basic training in Missouri. After basic training, Roy began active duty from 1965-68, spending most of his time in Germany and some time in France. After leaving the Army in 1968, Roy stayed as a reserve for the U.S. Army until 1971.
After leaving the Army, Roy spent time in Chicago and then Terre Haute, before ultimately moving back to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. He later graduated from Normal Hill, now LCSC, with a degree in industrial mechanics, in the early ‘70s.
Roy was married once, though the marriage ended in divorce. From this marriage, Roy gained his four children, Gary, Lisa, Laura and Bob. He worked to provide for his family until he ultimately became disabled in the late ‘90s.
Roy enjoyed anything outdoors, including fishing, camping and hunting. He also had a love for working on and restoring antique cars. He eventually had to stop working on cars due to his health, but he passed his love of cars on to multiple family members. Roy was an avid collector. Roy had many hobbies he enjoyed, but his favorite thing was to spend time spoiling his grandkids and great-grandkids.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents; step-sister Marion Myers; nice Heather Shields; and great-granddaughter Ellie Sparks.
Roy is survived by his two sisters, Louis Shields and Linda Hurn; three step-sisters, Margaret Crabb, Martha Samons and Marsha Gronden; son Gary Sparks; daughters Laura Olander (Tom) and Lisa Jackson (Jeff); step-son Bob Bidlake; six grandkids; three great-grandkids; eight “adopted” grandkids; along with many other extended family members.
Services for Roy will be held from 1-5 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 7, at the Lewiston Eagles. There will be a potluck-style dinner. The family does ask that in lieu of flowers, cards or donations be made to the memorial go fund me.