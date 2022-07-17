Roy Lee Rains, 79, passed peacefully after illness on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston.
He was born in Lake Charles, La., in 1943 to Roy Tillman Rains and Olive Cox Rains. Roy grew up across the southern and western United States, relocating frequently with his family. They eventually settled in Cortez, Colo., where he graduated from Montezuma Cortez High School in 1961.
Roy attended two years of college at the University of Arkansas before enlisting in the U.S. Army. While home on leave from flight training and before deployment to Vietnam, he met Thera Lynne Wolford and knew she was the one — truly the love of his life. They married in 1967 and shortly after, Lynne and Roy moved to Mannheim, Germany. They would have celebrated 55 years of marriage this August.
Roy enlisted in the Army in 1963 and served one tour in Vietnam in the First Cavalry Division, leaving active duty in 1969 and continuing with the Army National Guard until 1975. He trained as a helicopter pilot and took advantage of all special training offered at the time: paratrooper and Special Forces, receiving his Green Beret designation. He saw combat in Vietnam as a medevac pilot, tasked with retrieving dead and wounded soldiers from the field, often under enemy fire. In 1966, he was awarded the Air Medal of Honor for heroism in action in aerial flight, saving multiple wounded soldiers. Over his career, he’d earn more than 10 military recognitions, including two Bronze Stars and the Purple Heart.
Roy and Lynne spent two years in Germany, where they welcomed their first child, Tracey, and as a WO3, Roy completed his military career there. After departing Germany, the family moved to Springdale, Ark., so Roy could continue his education at the University of Arkansas. He became interested in forestry and learned about a new degree program offered by Northern Arizona University. They packed up and headed west to Grand Canyon, Ariz., where Lynne taught school and Roy pursued a degree in forestry. Upon graduation, Roy made the life-changing decision to take a job with Potlatch Corp., moving the young family to Clarkston and eventually to Deary. They had two more children, Kristin and Bryan, in Clarkston and Moscow respectively, settling in the mountains, many miles from extended family.
Roy was a dedicated forest and logging manager for 30 years at Potlatch Corp. He managed millions of acres of forest land — cruising timber, managing prescribed burns, cone harvesting, tree planting and overseeing logging operations. He retired in 2004.
With the move to Idaho, Roy was able to embrace all the challenging sportsman activities our great state has to offer. He started bird hunting in 1976, perfecting his skill over the years to compete in the National Shoot to Retrieve Association and “Dog Trialing” around the Palouse and Pacific Northwest with his beloved English pointers. His favorite hunting buddy was Buck, his one eyed, broken tailed dog. Together, they brought home hundreds of birds: grouse, chukar and pheasant. But it was with Lady that he won the most trials, representing the Snake River Gun Club and advancing to the National Championship in 1985.
Roy was an accomplished fly fisherman, who tied his own flies, catching beautiful trout all over Idaho and Montana, with family in tow, camping for weeks at a time. Roy never stopped fishing; it was the greatest joy of his life — even in freezing temperatures while ice fishing on Cascade Lake. With six augered holes and jawjacks and Lynne, always by his side.
After retirement, Roy picked up his golf clubs and avidly played three times a week at Quail Ridge, and at any distant course he could get a tee time on while traveling with his family. He loved playing on the Oregon Coast and proudly displayed his two hole-in-one trophies, from Quail Ridge and Agate Beach.
Roy was an avid sports fan and loved the Gonzaga Bulldogs, the Arkansas Razorbacks, the Boise State Broncos, Tom Brady and sometimes the Cowboys, when they were having a good season.
Our Dad was a man of integrity and a man of his word. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, and he told us he loved us every single day. We will miss him dearly.
Roy was preceded in death by his niece, Connie Lea Sperry; his parents, Roy T. Rains and Olive Rains; and his sister, Patricia Rains Sperry.
Survivors include his wife, T. Lynne Rains of Lewiston; children, Tracey Rains (Pete) Blanton of Austin, Texas, Kristin Michelle Guyer (Jason) of Lewiston and Bryan Roy Rains (Jennifer) of Coupeville, Wash. (Whidbey Island); nephew, Shawn Sperry of Gravette, Ark., and six amazing grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, he would want you to enjoy a great margarita, and get out the cards for Texas Hold ’em! Or to donate to a cause of your choice that reflects the values he upheld and the hobbies he loved.
An Honor Guard ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m., Friday, at Mountain View Memorial Gardens. 3521 Seventh St., in Lewiston. A gathering to share memories and love will be held from 12-2 p.m. at Tomato Brothers, 200 Bridge St., in Clarkston.