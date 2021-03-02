Roy Gerald Nunn, 77, of Clarkston, a cowboy at heart, passed away Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at his Clarkston home.
Roy was born April 30, 1943, in Beach, N.D., the first child of Donald and Viola (Wilson) Nunn. He started school in a one-room school in North Dakota. The family moved to Idaho, where he attended school in Hayden Lake, Idaho, and later graduated from Garfield High School in Coeur d’Alene. Roy attended North Idaho Junior College for a time until serving in the United States Marine Corps for several years. Roy married Lynne Ellis in 1967 and together they raised their five children. They were later divorced.
Roy spent 18 years working for the Whitman County Bridge Department in Colfax maintaining and constructing bridges. He spent 10 of those years as supervisor of the bridge crew. Roy then began his career with the city of Pullman in the maintenance and operations department, working on water and street maintenance. He retired in 2007.
Roy married Jean Kelly on Aug. 3, 1990, and they made their home on their mini-ranch northeast of Pullman for 20 years. He raised an assortment of dogs, cats and, best of all, Texas longhorn cattle. Roy loved that breed of cattle for being very hardy and low maintenance, and for the enjoyment of being around them. He especially enjoyed calving season and the wonderment of what color of calf each cow was going to have. Never were there two calves alike. They made the ranch their home until moving to Clarkston.
His interests were many and included scroll saw woodworking and being a vendor at area craft fairs. Roy was a member of the Grange and of the Clarkston First Christian Church. He was involved in various ministries of church life and was always a part of the property maintenance. Roy loved his family and was a huge supporter and spectator at his grandchildren’s many activities and sporting events. He enjoyed having his family around, especially during haying season and branding time on the farm. No matter what Roy was doing, he would always stop and visit with you over a cup of coffee or ice tea.
Roy is survived by his wife, Jean, at the Clarkston home; his children, Spencer (Charlene) Nunn, of Endicott, Wash.; Lauri Jo (Brady) Lohman, of Clarkston; Patrick Nunn, of Seattle; Jennifer Nunn, of Spokane; Erica Nicole Nunn, of Texas; Bruce Kelly, of Seattle; Shannon (David) Williams, of Tennessee; Catherine (Gunyoung) Kelly, of Bellevue, Wash.; Christian (Tammy) Kelly, of Pullman, and Heather Kelly, of California; his sister, Cathy Olivieri; 26 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren. He will also be missed by his many nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins and friends. Roy was preceded in death by his parents and brother Jimmy.
The memorial service will be held 4 p.m. Saturday at the Clarkston First Christian Church, 840 10th St., and can be seen on the church’s live Facebook stream at facebook.com/fccclarkston. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements. The family suggests memorial donations to the Red Door Kitchen at Clarkston First Christian Church. Online condolences may be sent to www.kimballfh.com.