He would greet you with a genuine smile, his arm cocked to grab your hand in a vice-like grip. Even large men would wince, but it was a sincere expression of how much he loved his friends, family and how much he loved life.
Roy Earl Storey was born April 2, 1944, to William (Bill) and Della Storey in Lewiston. He passed away due to COVID-19 on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.
Until he left for a tour in the Navy, he lived in the same house in Clarkston with his parents and three brothers, Dale (Margi) of Lewiston, Ron (Beth) of Olympia and Bruce (Phyllis) of Tucson, Ariz.
Long before Roy was a teenager, he was milking cows and helping care for the animals on the family’s acreage. He was a twelve-year student in Clarkston schools, graduating from Charles Francis Adams High School in 1962. Shortly after graduation, Roy joined the Navy. He served from 1962 to 1966, including a tour in Vietnam.
Personable and energetic, Roy could sell almost anything, and he did, from insurance to cougar-rope to advertising to appliances. For many years Roy sold insurance and he was a salesman for Sears for nearly fifteen years.
He was a life-long resident of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and he loved calling it “home.”
He was preceded in death by both parents. He leaves behind a beloved son, Bryan (Brenda) of Lewiston; and wife, Virginia, a resident at the Prestige Care and Rehabilitation Center in Clarkston, where Roy was a resident for the past five years.
Roy is from a very large extended family and he will be missed. His energy and personality are surely still with him in heaven, so he probably knows half of the residents in heaven by now. God knows how very much those he left behind will miss him.
A memorial service will be held in mid to late 2021 when it is safe.