Dr. Roy Emil Larson died quietly on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at age 98 in his Royal Plaza residence in Lewiston.
He was born May 14, 1923, in Rathdrum, Idaho, to Oskar Werner Larson and Vera Matilda Scholin Larson. Roy grew up on their farm in Hidden Valley, 4 miles from Rathdrum. As a boy, he had many adventures and learned to farm, fish, hunt, work hard and educate himself.
At age 16, Roy graduated from Rathdrum High School. He then attended sheet metal smith trade school in Spokane, Wash. In the winter of 1941-42, he met Eunice Jenevieve Hall and they were married Jan. 31, 1942. The young couple moved to Seattle, where Roy worked in the shipyards. Roy volunteered into the Navy, serving on July 31, 1943, aboard the USS Okanogan, a troop transport ship. He and his shipmates fought in all the major battles in the Pacific. He served valiantly and was honorably discharged Dec. 13, 1945. He loved his country and was a life member of the VFW. After World War II, in 1946, Roy went to college on the GI Bill at WSC in Pullman. He lived in Palouse and worked as a logger to put himself through school. Roy commuted daily for seven years until graduating as a doctor of veterinary medicine in 1953.
Dr. Roy E. Larson established a veterinary clinic in St. Maries, Idaho (20 years), and Pinehurst, Idaho (16 years). In 1959, Roy and family joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints; he served as scoutmaster, teacher, high councilman and bishop. Later, Roy and Eunice served a church in Dulce, N.M., with the Apache Nation.
Roy and family were also active in PTA and other community activities. He loved to hunt, fish, grow vegetable and flower gardens, and write his life stories for his posterity. He and Eunice raised three children and loved and helped many others along life’s journey. Upon retirement, Roy and Eunice moved to Redmond, Wash., to serve as temple workers in the Seattle Temple. They enjoyed being closer to his elderly mother and his younger brother Vern. During retirement summers, Roy and Eunice drove the Alcan Highway, spending time in Wasilla, Alaska, at the home of his son Daniel Larson’s family. Roy loved to help others and was often found out pruning shrubs and trees for neighbors around Friendly Village in Redmond.
After 63 years together, Eunice passed in 2005. In 2006, Roy married a second time to Imogene Fern Thacker, also of Friendly Village. Roy and Imogene moved to Lewiston in 2018 to be closer to family. After the death of Imogene, Roy moved into the Royal Plaza, where he expanded his circle of friends.
Roy was preceded in death by his wife, Eunice Hall Larson; brother Vernon O. Larson; second wife, Imogene Thacker Larson; and great-grandson Ethen Hunter Larson. He is survived by son Roy Edward (Maxine Titus) Larson of Lewiston; daughter Lanai Larson (Dennis) Crozier of Garden Valley, Idaho; son Dr. Daniel (Susan Linder) Larson of Rathdrum; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren as well as many extended family members.