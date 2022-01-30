Roxie K. Edmonson

Heaven gained a beautiful angel on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, when the Lord called Roxie home to rest.
Roxie “Pinkie” was born June 17, 1944, to Lewis E. Rice and Roxie O. (Yount) Rice in Cottonwood. She grew up in Grangeville with her late sister, Karen.
She married Orville A. Bayless, Jr., and they had two children together. She later married the love of her life, Gary L. Edmonson, on June 30, 1967. Blending his children with hers, they proudly paraded with a family of eight. Believing in their love and commitment to each other, they decided eight was not enough, and then there were nine. She was a loving, caring and nurturing mother which complemented her soulmate during their 50 years of marriage.
She always kept the family on the go and attended all of our extra-curricular activities, including many wrestling matches and band trips to Canada, and she was the most sought-after chaperone. The countless stories surrounding the dining table in our youth turned into valuable life lessons that will be shared for generations.
Roxie was employed early at Kube’s Corner Restaurant and later worked for the Lewiston Tribune as a switchboard operator. She then followed her mother’s path as a bookkeeper, working for Evergreen Tire and Dr. Lambert until retiring to Dixie.
While enjoying their retirement in Dixie, Roxie maintained a strong presence in social activities, including community center functions, store clerk, mail clerk and writing the Dixie Newsletter for many of those years. Their home in Dixie held the fondest memories for friends and the entire family. They lived there for 18 beautiful years, always saying she lived one mile closer to Heaven.
She was a generous, giving person with the most welcoming heart. When anyone was in need, or just needed a sympathetic ear, she was always there with open arms. She spent many hours playing cards, singing to the music she loved and dancing to Elvis with the man she adored for so many years. She traveled to Graceland, fulfilling a dream of walking in the shoes of Elvis, experiencing his life up close and personal. She enjoyed driving her bright red Mustang, which fit her outgoing personality and complemented her nails, and always with her dog Daisy by her side.
She loved her family, friends and her dogs. She will be greatly missed and never forgotten.
Roxie was preceded in death by her parents; husband Gary Edmonson; sister Karen Porter; son Dennis Bayless; and granddaughter Kami Edmonson.
Roxie is survived by her children, Terri Small, Martin, Pamela, Rory, David (Tracy) and Jerry Edmonson, Lenny (Trudy) Bayless and Cary (Tereasa) Edmonson; daughter-in-law, Marcie Bayless; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A funeral service for Roxie will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at the Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston, followed by a reception at 1 p.m. to celebrate Roxie’s life at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles in Lewiston, 1304 Main St.
The family suggests any memorial contributions to be made to the Dixie Community Center in Dixie or a charity of the donor’s choice.