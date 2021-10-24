July 25, 1951-Aug. 18, 2021
Roxanne “Roxi” Stephens, 70, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.
She was born July 25, 1951, to Les and Myrle Grimes in Clarkston. She grew up there with her two sisters, Bonnie Sabiston and Sharon Bumgarner. She graduated from Clarkston High School in 1969 and she moved to the Coeur d’Alene area in 1981.
Roxi is survived by her two children, Nathan Stephens (Amy) and Andrea St. Louis (Tony); sister, Bonnie Sabiston; along with grandchildren, Sophia, Madilyn, Gracelyn, Keatin, Grayson and Callan.
Roxi worked as a social worker and devoted her entire career to help those in need. She worked for 25 years at Idaho Housing and Finance Association, in which she helped countless people find housing. She served her clients and the community passionately.
Roxi was a very fun-loving, adventurous, kind and generous person. She loved being outdoors, camping, gardening and white-water rafting. Her children and grandchildren were her greatest joy. She had a wonderful sense of humor and an infectious smile. She will be greatly missed and will surely leave a hole in the hearts of everyone that knew her.
A celebration of Roxi’s life will be held Nov. 20, 2021, in Hayden, Idaho. Please contact Andrea at (208) 755-1710 if you are interested in attending.