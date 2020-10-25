Roxanna Celesta Wells passed away peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at the age of 101 in Lewiston.
She was born April 22, 1919, to Peter Stump and Veta Nicholas Dunning in Kendrick. She attended school in Kendrick. Roxanna married Arlos Wells on Jan. 15, 1938. They made their home in Juliaetta and had their son, LeRay, daughter Carolyn, and son Jerry. She worked at the cookhouse in Headquarters and log handling at Jaype Mill. Roxanna retired in 1981 and later moved to Lewiston. Her hobbies included cooking, sewing, quilting, playing cards, watching her husband and son trapshoot, and going to her grandsons and great-granddaughters’ many sports events.
Survivors include son Jerry, grandson Brent (Rhonda), and great-granddaughters Paige (Ty) and Hally, all of Lewiston; and sisters, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arlos; daughter Carolyn; son LeRay; grandson Darrin; parents Peter and Veta (Wilbur); sister Josephine; and brother Pete.
The immediate family will be doing a graveside service at a later date.