Roxana “Roxy” Marie Lannigan, 79, of Lewiston, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.
Born in 1942 in Bonners Ferry, Idaho, she is predeceased by her parents, Darrell and Marie Lannigan.
Some of Roxy’s earliest memories were of reading, which developed into a love of reading and writing that would remain with her for the remainder of her life. Early in her life, her family moved to Southern California where she had fond memories of walking to school and school itself. She would say all of her life: “I have a love of learning.” Roxana was a devoted member of the Baha’i faith for the majority of her adult life. As an adult, Roxana moved back to Idaho to be closer to her parents, where she resided until her passing.
Roxana exuded creativity. She worked at various professional careers but always had side projects that fulfilled her need to create. Interior decorating, residential and commercial murals, decor consultations, jewelry design and gardening were a few of her many creative outlets. She had a gift for painting, including still-life and portraits. Upon her return to Idaho she began to write novels, which brought her great joy.
Roxana is survived by her son, Clayton, brother Craig, two grandchildren, two nephews, a niece and a number of close friends.
The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her last days.
A private celebration of life will be held in Roxana’s honor in the early spring.