Ross Floyd, Ph.D., our father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
A fisherman, hunter, painter, piano player, teacher and friend will be missed.
Born Sept. 29, 1925, in Granite City, Ill., to Eldridge Crewse and Freda Beckham, he was later adopted by William Floyd in 1942. He spent his childhood in Shoshone, Idaho. He was a lover of jazz and swing, and was in a jazz band that played in all of the neighboring towns. He flew airplanes off carrier decks when he was in the service.
Ross married Patricia Gehrig (a childhood sweetheart) on May 2, 1946, in Shoshone. They had three daughters, Maxine, Christine and Gale.
The GI Bill was used to attend Linfield College in McMinnville, Ore., Vanderbilt University in Nashville and Washington State University. Highlights of his careers include FEMCOR in McMinnville, Ore. He was part of a team that developed the first portable X-ray, and he taught physics and astronomy at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston for 23 years. After retiring, he and his Mama Pat moved back to McMinnville, Ore.
He will be missed.
To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.