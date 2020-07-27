Rosemary Leidkie was born Nov. 29, 1932, in Clarkston, to Lester and Laura Van Cleave. Rosemary went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 17, 2020.
Rosemary passed at the age of 87 because of complications of Alzheimer’s disease.
Rosemary was residing at Good Samaritan skilled nursing facility at the time of her passing. Rosemary is survived by her five adult children, four adult stepchildren, six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Rosemary is also survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Eugene “Vern” Liedkie.
Rosemary and Vern owned Tenderlean Meats in Lewiston on Snake River Avenue. Rosemary was considered the best meat wrapper in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
Together, Vern and Rosemary traveled extensively throughout the U.S.A. on a motorcycle. They visited more than 48 states and Canada. Rosemary and Vern were members of the Lewiston-Clarkston Gospel Riders, a Christian motorcycle association. Rosemary and Vern were members of the Trinity Baptist Church in Clarkston.
Rosemary will have a graveside service at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens in Lewiston at a later date, to be announced.