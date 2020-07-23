Rosemary Van Cleave, Madson, Liedkie, 87, died Friday, July 17, 2020, from complications of Alzheimer’s disease at Good Samaritan Assisted Living in Moscow.
She was born Nov. 29, 1932, to Lester and Laura Van Cleave, of Clarkston, where she lived until marrying Everett C. Madson in 1948.
Her travels would take her to Spokane where Everett was stationed at Fairchild Air Force Base. They later traveled to Larson Air Force Base in Moses Lake, Wash., then back to her home in Clarkston.
She later divorced and married Eugene “Vern” Liedkie. Both ran Riverside Meats in Lewiston until they retired to Elk River. Vern is currently at Good Samaritan Assisted Living in Moscow.
Rosemary was preceded in death by five brothers, Ted, Barney, Eugene, Bill and James; and two granddaughters, Katie Madson and Kari Doggett.
She is survived by her five children, Margaret “Peggy” Morrill, of Wayne, Maine, Clarence “Tim” Madson, of Clarkston, Emory “Butch” Madson, of Spokane, Cheryl McFarland, of Spokane, and Tina Madson, of Orofino; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a loving extended family.
Rosemary was a kind and gentle lady, loving mother, Air Force wife and avid gardener with a never-ending smile.
Women of her caliber are few and far between and will be dearly missed by all.
Rosemary will be buried at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens in Lewiston at a time to be announced later.