Rosemary Jo Zumwalt was welcomed home by the Lord on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.
Ro was born Sept. 23, 1938, in Seattle, and adopted by Charles and Lettica Norman. At age 17, she moved to the Camas Prairie, where she met Chester Zumwalt. They were married Dec. 27, 1956. She then graduated from Grangeville High School in 1957.
Ro and Chester lived on the Zumwalt Family Ranch in Denver, Idaho, and raised their four children, as well as opening their home to several other foster children. Ro kept busy with her ranch duties, as well as managing the Housekeeping Department at Syringa Hospital for 31 years. Ro’s most treasured times at Syringa include mentoring and teaching life skills to adults with disabilities. She had several side jobs; however, her favorite was working at Camas Lanes, where she created lifelong friendships. She was a proud charter member of Grangeville’s Eagles Chapter.
Ro’s many hobbies and loves include growing large vegetable gardens and canning. She also loved baking fresh bread for her family to enjoy. Ro was passionate about teaching her children and grandchildren how to swim at Cotter Bar. She loved the water and passed this love along to her family. Her family will always treasure their crocheted afghans and scarves that were made with love. She was an avid fisherwoman and her family knew of her love of fish and kept her in supply. Even in her last days, she adored watching the Seattle Seahawks and looked forward to a good game of cribbage with her son-in-law, Ray.
Ro is survived by her son, David Zumwalt, of Moscow; daughter Susan and Ray Farmer, of Keuterville; daughter Linda and Mike Sonnen, of Denver, Idaho; son Kelly and Angela Diamond, of Galveston, Texas; foster daughter Diane Smith, of Reno, Nev.; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and her sweet dog, Bella.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Chester, who passed away in 1997.
One of the Lord’s greatest blessings he gifted to Ro at 80 years old was the gift of family. Ro spent a lifetime wondering how her story began. One day, her granddaughter, Raquel, helped her complete a DNA test to find out about her family history. Ro then received news that she has four full-biological siblings, Dennis, Diana, Debra and Dayna Puckett. Ro was elated and started making contact with them and even had the opportunity to meet her sisters. Her one wish in life had finally come to fruition.
There was a beautiful and instant family connection. One would never guess they grew up miles apart by all of the smiles, the laughter and the conversation they had. For years, Rosemary’s loving nature and warm heart welcomed those who needed her; now it was finally her turn to be welcomed into a loving family. Ro was very honored to meet her sisters and she loved each of them dearly. Now that she has passed, she joins her brother, Dennis, and her parents, Dan and Dixie, in the Lord’s paradise.
Mom gave us our unity as a family. She loved us and wanted all of us to feel loved and be kind.
A viewing will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the Blackmer Funeral Home in Grangeville. A rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Monday at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, with Mass of Christian burial to follow at 10 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home. You may submit condolences to the family to www.blackmerfuneralhome.com.