Rosemary C. Morbeck passed away Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Spokane. She was born May 12, 1924, in Uniontown to Joseph B. and Mary M. (Fuchs) Morbeck.
Rose graduated from St. Boniface High School in Uniontown in 1941. She worked for Pacific Northwest Bell in Portland and Spokane, retiring in 1979 with 34 years of service.
Rose was an active member of the Telephone Pioneers of America. She was a longtime volunteer at the American Cancer Society, St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Spokane, Coats for Kids and Bloomsday. She was a bowler, enjoyed gardening, crocheting, playing “Skip Bo” and was a diehard Gonzaga fan.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Walter and his wife, Bergit, Fr. Howard Morbeck and Lawrence Morbeck; and sister, Sr. Mary Angela (Mary Ann) Morbeck. She is survived by two sisters, Edna Mae Schulthesis of Colton and Angela Morbeck of Spokane; one brother, John Morbeck Sr. and his wife, Peggy; one sister-in-law, Louise Morbeck of Moscow; and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Church, 1104 Heroy Ave., Spokane, WA, 99205, Catholic Charities of Spokane, Hospice House of South Hill, or a charity of your choice.
A funeral Mass for Rose is tentatively scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Her graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Uniontown.