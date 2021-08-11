Rosemary C. Morbeck passed away Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Spokane.
Rose was born May 12, 1924, in Uniontown to Joseph B. and Mary M. (Fuchs) Morbeck. She graduated from St. Boniface High School in Uniontown in 1941.
Rose worked for Pacific Northwest Bell in Portland, Ore., and Spokane. She retired in 1979 with 34 years of service. Rose was an active member of the Telephone Pioneers of America. She was a longtime volunteer at the American Cancer Society, St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Spokane, Coats for Kids and Bloomsday. She was a bowler, enjoyed gardening, crocheting, playing Skip Bo and was a diehard Gonzaga fan.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Walter and his wife, Bergit, the Rev. Howard Morbeck and Lawrence Morbeck; one sister, Sister Mary Angela “Mary Ann” Morbeck. Rose is survived by two sisters, Edna Mae Schulthesis of Colton and Angela Morbeck of Spokane; one brother, John Morbeck Sr., and his wife, Peggy; one sister-in-law, Louise Morbeck of Moscow; and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
In lieu of flowers, any memorials may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Church, 1104 Heroy Ave., Spokane, WA 99205, Catholic Charities of Spokane, Hospice House of South Hill or a charity of your choice.
A funeral Mass for Rose is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, and Rose’s graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Uniontown.