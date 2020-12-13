Rose Marie (Reichlin) Wallace, 80, of Craigmont, left the earthly bonds of this world behind in much the same way she lived every day on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, with confidence in God’s plan and a little smile for the people who loved her.
She was born at home in Keuterville on Nov. 10, 1940, to Frank and Agnes Reichlin. She spent her first years on the family farm in Keuterville as the sixth child of the Reichlin brood with her three brothers and six sisters. Her father passed away when Rose was 9.
During her high school years, she and her sisters, Ann and Angie, lived in Cottonwood and worked at various jobs to ease the burden on the family. Rose started in the kitchen at the hospital and later became a nurse’s aide. She graduated from high school in the spring of 1958.
She married Laurence “Lou” Wallace on Aug. 28, 1958, at the age of 17 and continued to work for the hospital for a short time after they were married. In September 1959, Rose and Lou welcomed the first of their five children. Shawna Ann, followed by Charles Lee, Rodney Norman, Francine Marie and Vicki Lou. For several years, Rose baby-sat the children of Craigmont. She worked in the drug store and then went to work at the Highland School in the cafeteria and later as a custodian. She retired from there in 2007. As her five children were growing up, Rose was the unofficial employment agency for Craigmont, dispatching her children to lawn mowing, babysitting, house cleaning, rock picking, truck driving and anything else the callers inquired about needing help with. She and Lou raised their five children in Craigmont and built their home as a labor of love, paycheck by paycheck. They celebrated 60 years of marriage in 2018. Upon her retirement, they moved out to the Wallace ranch in the Morrowtown area.
Rose was an amazing cook and created delicious meals out of nothing since her early married life. Most notable among those family favorite dishes were mashed potatoes and gravy, and her immediate and extended family delighted over her homemade rolls. She was an excellent seamstress and had a lot of practice, making her kids’ clothes and quilting as the kids grew. She enjoyed playing pinochle and tending to her vegetable garden, canning and freezing her bounty. Rose spent her time at the ranch with her chickens, Jerry the duck and her cats. She entertained her children, grandchildren and greatgrandchildren whenever possible. She will be remembered by many for her strength and resilience, generous heart and loving demeanor. She was the rock. She was the glue. She was the heart we all knew would be there for anyone who needed it.
During the 1970s, Rose and Lou were volunteers of the Craigmont quick-response unit, and during their early retirement years were members of the Craigmont Historical Society, tending to cemeteries on the Camas Prairie. Rose was a long-standing member of the Craigmont Legion Auxiliary.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lou; brothers, Ambrose and David Reichlin; sisters, Ann Grant, Sister Agnes Reichlin and Hildie Miller; and brothers-in-law, Cliff Miller, Marion McPeak, Bill Hill, Hank Wallace, Rick Wallace and Carl Wallace.
She is survived by her children, Shawna (Steve) Jones, Lee (Christy) Wallace, Tyke (Sandy) Wallace, Frankie (Ty) Paffile and Vicki Groover; 11 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren; brother, Francis Reichlin; sisters, Angeline (Clarence) Fuchs, Theresa (David) Shears and Kathleen (Jim) Steinke; and sisters-in-law, Alice Wallace, Mary McPeak and Alma Hill.
Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of this great life will happen at a later time.